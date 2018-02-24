Pakistan troops ask villagers to evacuate Uri villages on Zero Line

Pakistan Army used public address system on the Line of Control (LoC) asking three villages on Indian side to evacuate, as fresh shelling from Pakistan started on Saturday forenoon.
"We have dispatched two ambulances and more vehicles will be deputed as Pakistan announcement makes the situation more serious," sub-divisional magistrate Dr. Sagar D. told The Hindu.
At least 18 families are stranded due to the firing and shelling that started at Uri's Silikote.
The local administration has declared an emergency. "We are preparing accommodation so that the population is shifted," he said.
According to the Army, Pakistan troops started firing at 11.50 a.m. on Saturday.
Three houses were hit by shells so far, according to the preliminary reports.
Around 480 have already been displaced in shelling since February 22. "We expect more displacement today," said the sub-divisional magistrate.
