Pakistan to allow access to Kartarpur gurdwara: Sidhu

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu gestures while watching the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, located in Pakistan, through a binocular from the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur district on August 25, 2018.

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu gestures while watching the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, located in Pakistan, through a binocular from the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur district on August 25, 2018.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Says announcement regarding this will be made soon

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said Pakistan has decided to facilitate the pilgrims to pay obeisance at the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara across the border.

Welcoming the decision, Mr. Sidhu at a press conference here said, “They (Pakistan) are ready to allow the pilgrims on the occasion of the 550th ‘Parkash Diwas’ of Guru Nanak Dev. An announcement regarding this is likely to come soon.”

“The decision has been taken by the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after consulting all the stakeholders,” said Mr. Sidhu. Pilgrims may not require a visa.

“This news is nothing short of a dream-come-true for every Punjabi. There could be no bigger happiness for a Punjabi,” he said. He thanked Mr. Khan for the gesture.

“Mr. Khan has walked not just two steps, but miles. With this decision they have sent a message of friendship and it’s for our government to respond,” said Mr. Sidhu on the decision, which is yet to be confirmed.

