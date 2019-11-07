Pakistan targets soldiers with profiles of ‘gurus’

The Indian Army has identified over 150 fake profiles on social media being run by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) to trap Indian soldiers for intelligence gathering, sources in the Army said on Thursday.

“Against the backdrop of virtual honey-trapping cases, the Army issued an advisory in mid-October on the modus operandi of PIOs as part of their attempts to gain intelligence through social media and other means,” an Army source said.

No calls or messages

The advisory asked soldiers to refrain from taking calls or getting in contact with fake “babas” and “gurus” who are in fact PIOs out to trap them.

The Army has also cautioned soldiers against taking calls or messages on social media from fake insurance agents or Military Nursing Service nurses who are in fact female PIOs, the source said.

Two arrested

On Wednesday, Lance Naik Ravi Verma and Sepoy Vichitra Behera were arrested by the Rajasthan police for passing on sensitive information after they were virtually honey-trapped by PIOs on social media. Sources said the investigation revealed that the jawans were in touch with a Facebook ID with the name of ‘Seerat’, posing as a woman.