Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

The Foreign Office said in a statement that indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Tandar sector of the LoC on Monday killed three persons while another was injured.

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India’s Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office said in a statement that indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Tandar sector of the LoC on Monday killed three persons while another was injured.

The Indian forces “along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons,” it alleged.

The Foreign Office claimed that 19 people had died and 191 been injured in 2,387 ceasefire violations this year. Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, it said.