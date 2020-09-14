Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that due to “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” in Hotspring Sector of the LoC on Sunday night, three civilians sustained serious injuries

Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, the FO added.

It claimed that 18 people have been killed and 180 others injured in 2,245 incidents of ceasefire violations this year.