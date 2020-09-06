Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding

Pakistan on Sunday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that due to “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” in the Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC on Saturday, one civilian sustained serious injuries.

The Indian forces along “the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” the statement alleged.

It claimed that 17 people have been killed and 168 others injured in 2,158 incidents of ceasefire violations this year.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, it added.