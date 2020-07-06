National

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

File photo: Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan on July 6 summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register a “strong protest” over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office said in a statement that due to “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” in Nikial Sector on July 5, five civilians, including three children, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian forces along “the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” the statement alleged.

It claimed that 14 people have been killed and 121 others injured in 1,595 incidents of ceasefire violations this year.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, it added.

