Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

Soldiers stand guard near the LoC in Poonch. File.

Soldiers stand guard near the LoC in Poonch. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

In 2020, India has so far committed 1,081 ceasefire violations, the Pakistan Foreign Office claimed

Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission and registered its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control.

The Foreign Office claimed that the “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” by the Indian forces on Sunday in Khuiratta Sector resulted in serious injuries to a 37-year-old civilian.

Also read: Pakistan Army shells 3 sectors along LoC in Poonch

The Indian security forces “along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting the civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” the FO alleged.

In 2020, India has so far committed 1,081 ceasefire violations, it claimed.

It said that the Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

