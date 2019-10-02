Pakistan summons Indian envoy

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to register protest against alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), which, it said, killed a woman. The Foreign Office said Director-General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Mr. Ahluwalia and condemned the “ceasefire violations” by the Indian troops in the Nezapir and Bagsar Sectors of the Line of Control on Tuesday.

Pakistan alleged that in the “unprovoked firing” by the Indian forces, a 50-year-old woman, Noor Jahan, was killed and three other civilians were injured.

Mr. Faisal, also the Foreign Office spokesperson, alleged that the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

Tension between India and Pakistan has spiked after New Delhi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.