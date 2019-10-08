National

Pakistan summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations

more-in

Pakistan on October 8 summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) that it said killed a woman.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Mr. Ahluwalia and “condemned” the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the LoC on October 6 and 7.

Mr. Faisal said that a 69-year old woman was killed while three other civilians sustained serious injuries due to the “indiscriminate and unprovoked” firing by India in Chirikot Sector.

Pakistan last week too had summoned Mr. Ahluwalia to protest over alleged ceasefire violations.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
executive (government)
defence
Pakistan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2019 10:36:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pakistan-summons-indian-deputy-high-commissioner-over-alleged-ceasefire-violations/article29619828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY