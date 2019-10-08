Pakistan summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations

Pakistan on October 8 summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) that it said killed a woman.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Mr. Ahluwalia and “condemned” the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the LoC on October 6 and 7.

Mr. Faisal said that a 69-year old woman was killed while three other civilians sustained serious injuries due to the “indiscriminate and unprovoked” firing by India in Chirikot Sector.

Pakistan last week too had summoned Mr. Ahluwalia to protest over alleged ceasefire violations.