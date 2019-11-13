National

Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC in Rajouri

Pakistani troops had earlier violated the ceasefire on Tuesday.

Pakistani troops on Wednesday shelled forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

“At about 0700 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Keri sector”, the defence PRO said.

The cross-border firing was going on from both sides when last reports came in.

Pakistani troops had earlier violated the ceasefire on Tuesday by shelling forward posts and villages in Poonch district. In the retaliatory firing by Indian troops, a Pakistani Army soldier was killed, sources said.

