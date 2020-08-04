Pakistan shells forward areas in J&K’s Poonch

The Pakistan Army on August 4 opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said. They said the Pakistan Army also heavily shelled forward areas along the LoC in Dabraj belt of Mankote sector.

“At about 0700 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishnagati sector of district Poonch”, a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire 47 times last month and shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara and Baramulla districts on a daily basis in July.