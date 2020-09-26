National

Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Army jawans taking position along the Line of Control in Rajouri in J&K. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

Pakistani troops on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to firing and shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The shelling and firing from across the border in Nowshera sector was “unprovoked” and drew a befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, the spokesman said.

“At about 11.15 a.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera,” the spokesman said.

The cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side, he said.

