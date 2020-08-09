National

Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district. File photo

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Pakistan Army shelled mortars at forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday morning, prompting retaliation by Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

The shelling in Mankote sector was going on when last reports were received, but there was no report of any casualty, the spokesperson said.

“At about 6.45 a.m., Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Mankote sector. Indian army retaliates befittingly,” the official added.

