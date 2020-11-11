National

Pakistan shells 3 sectors along LoC in Poonch

Smoke rises from a mortar shell fired by Pakistani Army near the Line of Control (LoC), in Poonch district. File Photo. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Jammu 11 November 2020 10:54 IST
Updated: 11 November 2020 10:54 IST

The Pakistan Army has violated the ceasefire 13 times this month

The Pakistan Army heavily shelled forward posts and hamlets on Wednesday in three sectors along the LoC in Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

“At about 0915 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Kirni, Shahpur and Qasba sectors in district Poonch”, a defence spokesman said.

Advertising
Advertising

The Pakistan Army has violated the ceasefire 13 times this month.

On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured, when Pakistan shelled areas along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district, officials said.

Comments
More In National
Jammu and Kashmir
national security
armed conflict
Read more...