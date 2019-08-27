Pakistan shelling hits Gurez houses

Scores of residential structures were damaged in a “major” ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Bandipora’s Gurez area on Tuesday. Meanwhile, two persons from a nomadic community were killed by unknown gunmen in a forest area in south Kashmir, while two militants were arrested in north Kashmir.

The bodies of two civilians, Abdul Kadeer Kohli and Manzoor Ahmad Kohli from Rajouri, were found from two separate locations at Lachi Top in the past 24 hours in Pulwama’s Tral area.

According to the police, the duo, who belonged to a nomadic community, were abducted from their shelter located deep inside a jungle at Nagbehran in Pulwama’s Tral area. The police accused the militants of kidnapping. However, they furnished no reasons regarding the circumstances that led to the abduction and killing of the duo.

Houses damaged

In north Kashmir’s Bandipora, Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling in the Gurez Valley’s Bajrang area. According to the police, 11 houses were completely damaged and 12 others partially. “One civilian was also injured in the ceasefire violation, which was on in the past 24 hours,” said the police.

The shelling spread panic in the area, with locals demanding the administration shift them to safe locations.

In a separate operation, two militants from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) were arrested in Baramulla on Monday. The police said Khalid and Nazim were arrested in a joint operation of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force in Baramulla.

“Both are in the custody and are being interrogated. Preliminary reports suggest they were militant guides,” said a police officer.

In a separate operation, a militant, Mohd Iqbal Naikoo alias Ibn Khitab from Baramulla, was arrested along with arms and ammunition. He was affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad.