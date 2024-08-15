Pakistan sending foreign terrorists into J&K, police given free hand to crush terror: Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who presided over the celebration of India’s 78th Independence Day in Srinagar on Thursday, lambasted Pakistan over the surge in militancy in the Union Territory.

“The new wave of development, increased voter turnout in elections, and the almost complete cessation of indoctrination of locals have frustrated the biggest sponsor of terrorism, our neighbouring country. They, struggling for even two meals a day, now want to spread unrest in the Jammu region by sending foreign terrorists, who have carried out heinous acts. We have lost brave officers, soldiers, and civilians,” the L-G said, in his speech.

Paying tributes to those who have lost their lives to militancy, Mr. Sinha said that his administration has given a free hand to the J&K Police and security forces and wants to assure the people of J&K and the nation that efforts to crush terror have been intensified.

“The people of Jammu have fought against terrorism with vigour before, and this time too, they will help in ending it,” he added.

Multi-pronged strategy

The L-G claimed that Kashmir no longer witnesses organised stone pelting and hartal incidents. In its efforts to deal crushing blows to narco-terrorism, Mr. Sinha said, his administration has adopted a multi-pronged strategy.

“I am confident that through these comprehensive strategies, we shall not only disrupt the supply chain but also address the root causes of addiction, paving the way for a safer and healthier society,” Mr. Sinha said.

He paid homage to the valiant jawans and officers of the J&K Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces, for “always displaying magnificent heroism and the spirit of sacrifice in protecting the land of J&K”.

Mr. Sinha also inaugurated a memorial, ‘Balidan Stambh’, in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk “to immortalise the police personnel and soldiers who laid down their lives in protecting the soil of J&K”.

“This monument will always inspire the new generation to reflect on the ideals and values of patriotism and sacrifice of the martyrs,” the L-G said.

High voter turnout

Mr. Sinha also expressed gratitude to every citizen who exercised their democratic right and contributed in making the recent Lok Sabha election a resounding success.

“J&K witnessed its highest voter participation in the last 35 years. The combined voter turnout of 58.46% across the Union Territory not only signifies the robust democratic spirit of our people, but also underscores their commitment to shaping the future of our region through the power of the ballot,” Mr. Sinha said.

Rising investment, tourism

He said that the roots of democracy had deepened over the past five years in J&K, adding that the Union Territory (UT) was witnessing great leaps in many sectors. “The UT has received 6,934 investment proposals worth ₹1.26 lakh crore with projected employment generating potential of 4.74 lakh. Industrial units with an investment of ₹6,600 crore have started production. Groundwork for investments worth ₹18,185 crore have started and units with investment worth about ₹10,000 crore will become operational in this financial year,” he said.

After the G-20’s Tourism Working Group met in Srinagar last year, the number of foreign tourists has increased by two-and-a-half times. “In the current year, 1,08,69,535 tourist visits have been recorded up to June 30, 2024,” the L-G said.

Security was heightened in J&K ahead of the Independence Day events held in all the districts. Hundreds of government employees attended these official events. The J&K administration did not put any restriction on the movement of people on the occasion. Unlike in the past, internet services were also not disrupted. However, torrential rains disrupted several Independence Day events in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Bandipora districts.

