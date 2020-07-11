Pakistan pushing militants to instigate people: Baramulla GOC

The Army on Saturday killed two armed infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and warned that Pakistan was “trying hard to push more and more militants into the Valley in an attempt to instigate people”.

“Two heavily armed militants were killed in Nowgam sector [in Kupwara], owing to the swift and appropriate response by our alert troops on the ground. These militants had used the route through Pakistan Army posts, which clearly indicates that Pakistan is pushing militants into India,” General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s Baramulla-based 19 Infantry Division Major General Virender Vats told reporters during an interaction in the district.

The infiltrators, the Army officer said, were trying to cut the anti-infiltration fence and were dressed in combat fatigues. “Two AK-47 rifles, 350 rounds and some electronic switches were spotted at the site. In addition to the food and medicines, around ₹1.5 lakh in Indian and Pakistani currency were also recovered. A search operation is still underway to sanitise the area,” Major General Vats said.

The Army did not rule out the possibility of the militants being on a suicide attack mission in the Valley.

The counter-infiltration grid in Jammu and Kashmir was “spotting similar infiltration attempts in the Rajouri and Kupwara sectors in the recent past”, the GOC added.

‘Launchpads occupied’

“Pakistan is trying hard to push more and more militants into the Valley, in an attempt to instigate the people, which they have failed to do for long now. Launchpads across the LoC are fully occupied by militants and around 250 to 300 militants are ready to infiltrate,” the GOC said.

Unlike south Kashmir, the GOC said, militancy and their narratives were largely “discarded by the people and have not got any sort of traction in north Kashmir”.