Pakistan provides consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan on July 16 provided consular access to Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav, days after Islamabad claimed that he has refused to file an appeal in a court here against his conviction by a military court.
This was the second consular access to Mr. Jadhav. The first consular access was provided by Pakistan on September 2, 2019, the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.
India has confirmed that officials have been asked to proceed to consular meeting with Mr. Jadhav. “We will assess the situation after our officials return and provide a report,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.
The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an “effective review and reconsideration” of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.
“Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Commander Jadhav at 1500 hours, the FO said in the statement.
It also recalled that the mother and wife of Jadhav were allowed to meet him on December 25, 2017.
“Pakistan remains committed to fully implementing the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s judgment of 17 July 2019. It is hoped that India will cooperate with the Pakistan court in giving full effect to the said judgement, the statement said.
(With PTI inputs)
