Pakistan President, Imran Khan pay tributes to Dilip Kumar

Peshawar

08 July 2021 02:48 IST

For my generation, he was the greatest and most versatile actor: Imran Khan

Pakistan’s top leadership and people on Wednesday showed their adulation for Dilip Kumar who was born here and awarded the country's highest civilian award — Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Mr. Kumar was born at his ancestral home in Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. His original name was Yousuf Khan.

In a tweet, Pakistan President Arif Alvi said Kumar was “an outstanding actor, a humble man, and a dignified personality”.

“Sorry to see Dilip Kumar [Yusuf Khan] depart from his worldly abode. An outstanding actor, a humble man, and a dignified personality. Condolences to the immediate family and his huge family of admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Mr. Kumar died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness.

In his condolences, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he can never forget his generosity in helping to raise funds for a trust to set up cancer hospitals in his mother’s memory.

“Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar’s passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise (the) first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts,” Mr. Khan tweeted.

“Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor.”

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres are state-of-the-art cancer centres located in Lahore and Peshawar.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Mr. Kumar will always be remembered for his humanity and unparalleled talent.

“He ruled hearts and minds across generations and leaves behind a rich legacy of work,” the Minister tweeted.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in a tweet in Urdu language said Mr. Kumar’s death is regrettable.

He was a promising artist who cannot be replaced, the Minister said, adding that in his encounters with Mr. Kumar, he found the actor “a charming personality”.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Hussain described him as an iconic hero.

“Dilip Kumar is no more. Loved by millions of people in the sub-continent and around the world,” he wrote. “The tragedy king will be missed always... RIP Yousaf Khan aka Dilip Kumar,” he tweeted.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) president Shahbaz Sharif said Peshawar’s Khan reigned for many years in Bollywood as Dilip Kumar and today, left the world in the form of a legend.

Terming his demise “a great loss”, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the characters essayed by Mr. Kumar and the dialogues he delivered with such passion became quite popular with the masses.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the death saying the void created by the demise of the great actor will remain unimaginable.

In 1998, the Pakistan government honoured Kumar with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Pakistan’s Punjab province Governor Mohammad Sarwar also condoled the death of Mr. Kumar, describing him as “a successful artist as well as a great man”.

Pakistani film stars such as Shaan Shahid, Saba Qamar and Ali Zafar also condoled the death of Mr. Kumar.

“What a legend , the teacher of the east, his pattern of acting will always be found in every artist performing. He was the last man standing of an era that was long gone yet the era waited for him to come before the doors of the past could be closed forever,” Mr. Shahid tweeted.

Mr. Zafar described Mr. Kumar as a man who will continue to inspire generations to come. “A human being so sophisticated and refined that chapters could be written on the cadence of each line he spoke. End of an era that will nonetheless remain timeless,” he said.

“Saddened to learn about the passing of Dilip Kumar Saab. He was an inspiration to actors all over the world…,” Ms. Qamar said in a tweet.

Several former Pakistani cricketers such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar and Shoaib Malik among others also condoled the death of Kumar.

“A huge loss for Yousuf Khan sahib’s fans from KPK to Mumbai and across the globe. He lives on in our hearts. Deepest condolences to Saira Banu sahiba,” Mr. Afridi tweeted.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government condoled the demise of the legendary actor, saying he will always be remembered for the love and affection he had for the people of his ancestral home town in the province.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said a golden chapter of the Indian film industry has been closed with the death of Mr. Kumar.

However, he would remain alive in the hearts of fans. His services and achievements in the field of acting would be remembered for a long time, Mr. Khan said.

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant on Information to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the film legend.

The KP government spokesman said he was saddened to know about the death of Mr. Kumar, a resident of Peshawar who earned fame in acting.

“Late Dilip had great regard and respect for the people of his birth place Peshawar. He will always be remembered for his services, love and affection he had for the people of Peshawar,” the statement said.

The Pakistan government has already declared his native house as a national heritage and completed all formalities to convert it into a museum in his name.

Mr. Kumar visited Peshawar in the early 90s. He was given an unprecedented reception and welcome by the people of Peshawar.

Peshawar Heritage Council Secretary Shakil Waheedullah said the death is a huge loss for the people of Peshawar.

He said the Council will arrange a memorial function in honour of the great actor and “Farzand e Peshawar (son of Peshawar)”.

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in a banner offered “special condolences to his bereaved family”.

“Offer tribute to Dilip Kumar for 98 year era (11-12-1922 to 7-7-2021),” the banner read.

Common people in Peshawar also paid their tributes to the legendary actor.

Sarfraz, who deals in artificial jewellery business in Mohallah Khudadad close to Mr. Kumar’s ancestral property, expressed deep sorrow and grief.

“We lost a great man. The people of Peshawar will always remember him and his services.”

Majeed Lala, who also owned a shop, said he was shocked on hearing about the death.

Peshawar’s leading businessman and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Mohsin Aziz in a statement said Mr. Kumar was his uncle in relation and the entire Peshawar city is in a state of mourning due to his demise.

Mr. Aziz said Mr. Kumar had left Peshawar in 1935 at the age of 13 for Mumbai and excelled himself in the field of acting.

He attained the distinction of ‘Shahenshah-e-Jazbaat’ (the king of emotion), he noted.