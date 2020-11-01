NationalFerozepur (Punjab) 01 November 2020 17:24 IST
Pakistan national nabbed by BSF in Punjab
Updated: 01 November 2020 17:24 IST
A Pakistani national has been nabbed by sleuths belonging to 129 Battalion of the BSF near a border outpost in this sector, an official said in Ferozepur on November 1.
The nabbed Pakistani national has been identified as Adnan, a resident of Aarshul village in Kasur district of Pakistan.
One dual SIM mobile phone, a receipt and ₹380 in Pakstani currency have been recovered from his possession, the official said.
