National

Pakistan national nabbed by BSF in Punjab

A Pakistani national has been nabbed by sleuths belonging to 129 Battalion of the BSF near a border outpost in this sector, an official said in Ferozepur on November 1.

The nabbed Pakistani national has been identified as Adnan, a resident of Aarshul village in Kasur district of Pakistan.

One dual SIM mobile phone, a receipt and ₹380 in Pakstani currency have been recovered from his possession, the official said.

Comments
Related Articles

27 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Over 1 crore waitlisted passengers denied train travel in 2019-20: RTI

Hate speeches, personal remarks by leaders not good for healthy democracy: Rajnath Singh

Mayawati asks voters to send message to rivals, cast ballot in favour of BSP in bypolls

High onion, potato, tomato prices pinch household budgets: survey

New farms laws will weaken nation’s foundation, says Rahul Gandhi

At 40%, stubble burning contribution in Delhi’s pollution soars to season’s high

Poll-bound Assam reserves medical seats for 3 communities demanding ST status

Mamata Banerjee likely to meet GJM faction leader Binoy Tamang next week

Hizb chief operational commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Srinagar

Eastern Railway, West Bengal govt. to discuss resumption of suburban train services on Nov. 2

Coronavirus | India continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per million globally

MP bypolls: Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress

Haryana govt. mulling law against ‘love jihad’: Anil Vij

1.25 lakh elderly people await cataract surgery in East Godavari

COVID-19 has shown that health infrastructure of West Bengal had collapsed: Governor

Youth sets himself ablaze near BJP headquarters in Telangana

Anti-govt. protests sweep State on ‘Kerala Piravi’ day

Plea in SC challenges provisions of law prohibiting raising of religious disputes

Coronavirus | Bharat Biotech plans to launch Covaxin in Q2 2021 upon approval from regulatory bodies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2020 5:24:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pakistan-national-nabbed-by-bsf-in-punjab/article32996857.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY