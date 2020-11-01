Pakistan national nabbed by BSF in Punjab

A Pakistani national has been nabbed by sleuths belonging to 129 Battalion of the BSF near a border outpost in this sector, an official said in Ferozepur on November 1.

The nabbed Pakistani national has been identified as Adnan, a resident of Aarshul village in Kasur district of Pakistan.

One dual SIM mobile phone, a receipt and ₹380 in Pakstani currency have been recovered from his possession, the official said.