Pakistan national arrested along International Border in Jammu

Updated - October 09, 2024 10:00 am IST - Jammu

Two knives, one smartwatch, a cigarette packet, an empty SIM card holder, and a ₹5 coin in Pakistani currency were recovered from his possession

PTI

BSF personnel patrol along the India-Pakistan border. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A 31-year-old Pakistani national was arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the International Border here, security officials said on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

“Shahid Imran, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan’s Punjab, was taken into custody from Makwal after he sneaked into this side from across the border Tuesday (October 8, 2024) evening,” the officials said.

“They said two knives, one smartwatch, a cigarette packet, an empty SIM card holder, and a ₹5 coin in Pakistani currency were recovered from Imran’s possession,” they said.

During questioning, the intruder claimed that he had inadvertently crossed the border. After initial questioning, he was handed over to police for further necessary action, the officials said.

