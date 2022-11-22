Pakistan issues 100 visas to Indian pilgrims visiting Shadani Darbar in Sindh province

November 22, 2022 02:40 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - New Delhi

The group of Hindu pilgrims will be visiting Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi from November 22 to December 3

PTI

Pakistan said it has issued 100 visas to Indian pilgrims keen to participate in the 314th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pakistan on Monday said it has issued 100 visas to Indian pilgrims keen to participate in the 314th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib in Sindh province.

A statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission said the group of Indian Hindu pilgrims will be visiting Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi from November 22 to December 3.

The Shadani Darbar temple is over three hundred years old and is a sacred place for Hindu devotees from across the globe. It was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on ‘Visits to Religious Shrines’ of 1974, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals and occasions every year.

Visas issued by the Pakistan High Commission are in addition to the visas granted to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries, the statement said.

