"Pakistan is not wearing bangles and has atom bombs": Farooq Abdullah on Rajnath Singh's remark on PoK

May 06, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - Srinagar

Responding to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remark, "PoK will be merged with India," Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said on May 5 that Pakistan is not wearing bangles and also has atom bombs that will fall on India.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If the defence minister is saying it, then go ahead. Who are we to stop? But remember, they [Pakistan] are also not wearing bangles. It has atom bombs, and unfortunately, that atom bomb will fall on us [India]," he said.

Earlier in April, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that considering the development taking place in India, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will themselves demand to be with India. "Don't worry. PoK was, is and will remain ours," Mr. Singh said, addressing a rally at West Bengal's Darjeeling, where the BJP had nominated sitting MP Raju Bista.

ADVERTISEMENT

"India's power is increasing. India's prestige is increasing around the world, and our economy is fast progressing. Now our brothers and sisters in PoK will themselves demand to come with India," Mr. Singh further said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on May 5 said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India and added that there is a resolution of the Indian Parliament which states that PoK is part of the country. He noted that people were made to forget about PoK, however, it is now back in the consciousness of the people of India.

Asked about India's plans for PoK during an interactive session in Cuttack, Mr. Jaishankar responded, "PoK has never been out of this country. It is part of this country. There is a resolution of the Indian Parliament that PoK is very much a part of India. Now, how did PoK, how did other people get control? You know, when you have someone who is not a responsible custodian of a house, someone steals from outside. Now, here you have allowed another country."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.