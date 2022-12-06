Pakistan intruder shot dead by BSF in Rajasthan

December 06, 2022 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Sri Ganganagar

A senior BSF officer confirmed that the incident took place at 14 S village, near the Harmukh check post in Sriganganagar.

ANI

A man trying to cross over to India territory from the Pakistan side was shot dead by jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted at the international border in Rajasthan adjoining Karanpur of Sri Ganganagar district late on Monday, December 5, 2022 night.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior BSF officer confirmed that the incident took place at 14 S village, near the Harmukh check post in Sriganganagar. Pakistan Rangers have refused to accept the body of the unknown intruder who tried to enter Indian territory on the previous day, according to sources.

A senior officer confirmed that the incident occurred at 14 S village near the Harmukh check post in Sri Ganganagar city of Rajasthan."Alert BSF troops neutralised an intruder coming from Pakistan at the international border near Harmukh check post on Monday. The intruder crossed over to the Indian side and started moving towards the fence. The body was recovered during the search operation," he said on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The BSF troops on patrolling duty warned the intruder not to move forward, but he added he did not pay any heed and kept moving towards the fence.

The troops later fired and neutralised the intruder and foiled the infiltration attempt, the official added mentioning that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

"We have informed Pakistan rangers about the incident but they are verifying the identity of the intruder. If they refused to accept the body then it will be cremated as per protocol. We are waiting for official confirmation or denial from the Pakistan side," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US