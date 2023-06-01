Pakistan intruder shot dead along IB in J&K's Samba

June 01, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - JAMMU

A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on June 1, officials said.

The incident took place near Mangu Chak Border Out Post (BOP) in Samba sector around 2.50 a.m., they said.

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops noticed suspicious movements along the IB at BOP Mangu Chack and fired some rounds toward the forward area, resulting in killing of an intruder, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BSF launched a search operation along the IB in Samba sector as the body was lying in the forward area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.