Pakistan intruder killed along International Border in Jammu

PTI June 27, 2022 12:39 IST

A security officer walking along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A Pakistani intruder was killed by BSF troops along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district early on Monday, officials said. A BSF spokesman said the area domination party noticed the intruder heading towards the border fence with an intention to cross over. “Our party challenged him to stop but he paid no attention and continued his movement towards the fence,” he said. BSF troops fired three rounds at the intruder, the spokesman said, adding his body was found close to the fence. The body was handed over to the police.



