Pakistan High Commission staffers held for spying

Two visa assistants of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi have been apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly indulging in espionage activities.

The government has declared both officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within 24 hours, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

A senior police officer said that the officials were caught red-handed indulging in espionage.

The MEA said Pakistan’s Charge de Affairs was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged over the activities of the two officials against India’s national security.

“Pakistan’s Charge de Affairs was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status,” the MEA said.

