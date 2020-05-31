National

Pakistan High Commission staffers held for spying

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The two visa assistants have been asked to leave India.

Two visa assistants of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi have been apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly indulging in espionage activities.

The government has declared both officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within 24 hours, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

A senior police officer said that the officials were caught red-handed indulging in espionage.

The MEA said Pakistan’s Charge de Affairs was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged over the activities of the two officials against India’s national security.

“Pakistan’s Charge de Affairs was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status,” the MEA said.

(With PTI inputs)

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 11:07:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pakistan-high-commission-staffers-held-for-spying/article31717532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY