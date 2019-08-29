National

Pakistan has no locus standi on Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at ‘Samritika’ War Memorial, in Lucknow on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at ‘Samritika’ War Memorial, in Lucknow on Friday, August 23, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

India wants to have good neighbourly relationship with Pakistan, but it should first stop exporting terror to India, the Defence Minister said.

Pakistan has no locus standi on Kashmir and no country is backing it on the “current issue”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday amid Islamabad’s efforts to internationalise the Centre’s move to abrogate provisions of Article 370.

Addressing a DRDO event here, Mr. Singh asked how can India talk to Pakistan when it keeps trying to destabilise India using terror.

Also Read
No work: Shopkeepers outside their closed shops in the tourist resort of Gulmarg on Tuesday.

Gulmarg on high alert following Pakistan's bids to push militants

 

India wants to have good neighbourly relationship with Pakistan, but it should first stop exporting terror to India, Mr. Singh said. He asserted that Pakistan has no locus standi on Kashmir.

“I want to ask Pakistan, when had Kashmir belonged to it. Kashmir was always part of India,” he said.

Pakistan should focus on addressing human rights violations and atrocities in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the Union Minister said. He said U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper during a telephonic conversation told him that abrogation of provisions of Article 370 was an internal matter of India.

“No country is with Pakistan on the current issue,” Mr. Singh added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
Jammu and Kashmir
India-Pakistan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 7:11:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pakistan-has-no-locus-standi-on-kashmir-says-rajnath-singh/article29287231.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY