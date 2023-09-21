Pakistan has greater responsibility to create atmosphere for talks: Omar Abdullah

September 21, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - JAMMU

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asked Pakistan to create a conducive atmosphere for talks while terming the recent militant attacks in Kashmir as unfortunate.

“We are for talks but Pakistan has greater responsibility to create conducive atmosphere talks can’t be held if the attacks like Rajouri, Kokernag and Srinagar continues. It’ is not the responsibility of India alone. Pakistan too needs to take tangible measures for peace in the region,” Mr. Abdullah, also National Conference (NC) vice president, said.

Mr. Abdullah also castigated the government for “contrary stands” on J&K. “These are strange times. We can’t understand who to trust and what to believe. One thing is said in the Supreme Court and something else outside it. Different statements, that were difficult to understand, were made in the past few days,” Mr. Abdullah said, in an apparent reference to the remarks made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about people preferring his dispensation over any other dispensation in J&K.

Mr. Abdullah said the Centre told the Supreme Court it was ready to conduct elections in J&K and the Election Commission needs to decide on it. “But the L-G sahib (J&K LG) says that as 80% of people in J&K like him there is no need to conduct elections here. Now, I am forced to ask - who is telling the truth and who is lying? Then, was a lie told in the Parliament or Supreme Court?” he said.

The former Chief Minister said even if 50% of people in J&K don’t want elections, then they should go and press ‘NOTA’ option during elections. “If 50% of people in J&K press the ‘NOTA’ button, then I will quit politics. Let election happen, truth will come to fore,” he added.

He said on August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated saying J&K needed to be completely integrated into the country. “In the Supreme Court, the government’s lawyer said that the abrogation was necessary as J&K’s people considered themselves separate from rest of the country and it was done to remove this thinking. After a few days, we heard the L-G say that he is in J&K until he fully integrates J&K with the country,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abdullah has reiterated his stand over the seat sharing within the INDIA alliance. “If we have to overpower the BJP, we should field united candidates in those areas where BJP has a chance to win,” Mr. Abdullah said.

