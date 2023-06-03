ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border

June 03, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - AMRITSAR

The fishermen were held after their boats allegedly slipped into Pakistan through territorial waters in the Arabian sea

PTI

The fishermen were held after their boats allegedly slipped into Pakistan through territorial waters in the Arabian sea. (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: ANI

Pakistan has released 200 Indian fishermen, who were handed over to BSF authorities at the Joint Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border here, an official said on June 3.

All the fishermen crossed over to India around 1 am through the land transit route of the Attari-Wagah border using 'Emergency Travel Certificate' issued by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, the official said.

The fishermen were held after their boats allegedly slipped into Pakistan through territorial waters in the Arabian sea.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of Indian doctors codncuted the medical examination of the fishermen following their repatriation, said the official.

The moment they stepped foot on Indian soil, the fishermen bowed and kissed the land, the official said.

Fishermen are frequently arrested and their boats seized by both India and Pakistan as the maritime border in the Arabian Sea is poorly defined and many fishing boats lack the technology to ascertain their precise locations, according to officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US