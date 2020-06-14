Pakistan firing in Poonch kills soldier

Srinagar

It is the third time that a soldier has lost his life in firing and shelling by Pakistan troops in the Pir Panjal Valley this month.

A soldier was killed and two others were injured as the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Baramulla district in Kashmir on Sunday.

Doctors of a hospital in Poonch said a soldier with multiple splinter injuries was admitted there around 8 a.m.

“The jawan was injured in a firing and shelling incident during the night. He died of his injuries later,” an official said.

Army sources identified the deceased as Sepoy Lungabui Abonmli, 29.

‘Befitting response’

An Army spokesman in Srinagar said Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Rampur sector of Baramulla district too. “Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur by firing mortars and other weapons on Sunday morning. A befitting response is being given,” he said.

The intermittent exchange of fire between the two Armies was reported throughout the day in the Uri sector of Baramulla.

A woman was killed and two other civilians were injured when Pakistan troops resorted to heavy shelling in the Haji Pir Sector of Uri on Saturday.