Pakistan fears another surgical strike by India, says former Pakistan diplomat after Poonch terror attack

April 26, 2023

After the Poonch terror attack, former Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit fears that India will carry out another surgical strike on Pakistan. Counter-strike fear is looming in Pakistan after the Poonch terror attack and it has become the talk of the town.

In a recent video, Mr. Basit said, "Now people in Pakistan are talking about another surgical strike or air strike by India. I do not think that now they will do the same because they are holding SCO meet and G20 presidency this year. I don't see any misadventures from India till the time they hold presidencies. But next year during elections, India may do this again. This may happen just before the elections in India."

Abdul Basit also tried to justify the horrifying act in Poonch in which five army personnel lost their lives. He said, "Whoever has done it, be it Mujahedeen or whosoever, they have targeted the military, not civilians. They are engaged in a legitimate struggle. If you are conducting a movement, you are targeting the military but not civilians, international law allows it." The former Pakistani diplomat also stated, "India knows where we stand." This video came a few days after the Poonch terror attack.

On April 20, an Army vehicle passing Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired upon by unidentified terrorists, through grenades, which lead to the death of five soldiers. Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles deployed for counterterrorism operations lost their lives in the incident, the Army said.

The mortal remains of all five soldiers were brought to their native village on Saturday. As per sources, the terrorists are suspected to have been from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).Following the attack, the army launched a massive operation on Friday to hunt down a group of around six to seven terrorists, which it said was behind the ambush.

In the recent development of the case, bullets were found at the spot in Bhimber Gali in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch where five soldiers lost their lives. "The Army and security agencies have received inputs about the presence of 6-7 terrorists operating in two groups in the Rajouri-Poonch sector near the area where the incident took place," defence sources told ANI at that time.

