Pakistan exploiting death of Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur: MEA

Interim response on the case has been shared with Pak. High Commission, says Anurag Srivastava

Islamabad is manipulating the case of Pakistani Hindus who were found dead in Jodhpur in August, an official of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Addressing the weekly media conference of the Ministry of External Affairs, official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said investigation is currently on in the death of 11 members of Pakistan’s minority Hindu community in Rajasthan.

“We sought facts from the authorities and an interim response was shared with the Pakistan High Commission on August 11. We also stated that these people were in India since 2015 and the cause of death was the consumption of a toxic substance. Unfortunately, this incident has been used by Pakistan to further its anti-India propaganda,” said Mr. Srivastava.

The deaths have drawn considerable attention in Pakistan after Ramesh Vankwani, Member of National Assembly of Pakistan and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council, took up the matter and held a media conference. He urged India and Pakistan to uncover the facts of the case. The relatives of the deceased individuals have been agitating in Pakistan and have sought the help of the Imran Khan government.

The Pakistan government has been urging India to share the findings. During last week’s protest, members of the Hindu community in Pakistan clashed with police personnel in Islamabad.

The protest, Mr. Srivastava said, was held close to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Mr. Srivastava said that the safety and security of the Indian mission was the responsibility of the Pakistan government.