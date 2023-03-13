Pakistan engaging in hostile propaganda against India to divert attention from its domestic failures: MEA report

March 13, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - New Delhi

There is no let-up in Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and Islamabad is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a report on March 13.

In its annual report for 2022, the MEA also said that Pakistan continues to engage in "hostile and fabricated propaganda" to vilify India and to divert attention from its domestic political and economic failures.

It said India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and New Delhi's consistent position has been that issues, if any, should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence. At the same time, it said the onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive environment.

"India has completely and unequivocally rejected all actions and statements by Pakistan on matters which are completely internal to India," the MEA said.

It said there is a greater understanding among countries that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that the matters related to it are internal to the country.

"Despite India's persistent urging that Pakistan respect its January 2004 commitment of not allowing its soil or territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India, there was no let-up in cross-border terrorism, infiltration and illegal smuggling of arms into India across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Boundary," the MEA said.

"Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks," it said.

The MEA noted that India has consistently stressed the need for Pakistan to take "credible, irreversible and verifiable" action to end cross-border terrorism.

"India consistently raises the issue of Pakistan's continued support to cross-border terrorism and terrorist infiltration in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora. In such outreach, credible inputs regarding the Pakistani origins of the captured terrorists are also shared," it said.

"The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive environment," it said.

"However, Pakistan continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism against India; restrict normal trade, connectivity, and people-to people exchanges," the MEA said.

