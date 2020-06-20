Pakistan drone shot down by BSF along International Border in J&K

National

For representational purpose only. File photo of a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrolling the India-Pakistan International Border in Kathua district.   | Photo Credit: AP

The drone was spotted hovering in the skies by a BSF party on patrol duty in the vicinity of border outpost Pansar around 5.10 a.m., according to officials.

A Pakistani drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 20, officials said.

The drone was spotted hovering in the skies by a BSF party on patrol duty in the vicinity of border outpost Pansar around 5.10 a.m., the officials said.

They said the BSF personnel fired about nine rounds and shot down the flying object 250 m inside Indian territory.

Senior BSF and police officers have rushed to the spot and further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the officials said Pakistani rangers fired a few rounds on Babiya post in Hiranagar sector around 8.50 a.m. There was no retaliation by the BSF guarding the IB, they said, adding the situation is being monitored closely.

