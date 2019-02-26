Pakistan denies IAF attack, vows to respond at the time and place of its choosing

Pakistan said on Tuesday that it would respond to India’s claims of air strikes on targets on its territory.

A statement from Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) followed within hours of Mr. Gokhale's press briefing.

“Forum concluded that India has committed an uncalled for aggression to which Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing. To take the nation on board, the government has decided to requisition joint session of Parliament,” stated an official statement.

The NSC meeting was attended by Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance and Chief of the Army Staff General Bajwa, among others. Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged people of Pakistan to remain prepared for all eventualities.

“Forum strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties. Once again Indian government has resorted to a self-serving, reckless and fictitious claim,” the statement argued. It alleged that the Indian government initiated action for domestic compulsions.

The government of Pakistan said that they will take domestic and international media to the impact zone that was hit by Indian payloads.