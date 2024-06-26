Pakistan delegation allowed access to Ratle power projects on Chenab river in J&K

A five-member Pakistan delegation and neutral experts of the World Bank toured the Ratle power project, a run-of-the-river hydroelectric power project in the Chenab Valley, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation, which is on the second day of its visit to Kishtwar, visited the 850-MW Ratle project on the Chenab river at Drabshalla village and inspected several units of the project. The inspection by the 40-odd member team, including delegates from India, was kept away from the media gaze.

Pakistan has been raising technical objections in different forums, including the Permanent Indus Commission, since 2006 regarding power projects in J&K and even demanded an arbitration by different international forums, which was rejected by India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official sources said the Pakistani delegation is also likely to inspect the 1,000-megawatt Pakal Dul hydroelectric project being built on Marusudar river, which emerges from the Marwah Valley before entering into the Chenab river.

Pakistan also raised its objection over the Kishanganga project in Kashmir valley in 2006. Officials are tight-lipped on whether the delegates will be given access to the power project set up over the Kishanganga river in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The delegation will be in J&K till June 28.

India has the right over the run-of-the-river water under the Indus Water Treaty over the three rivers flowing through J&K and complete rights over the waters flowing through the three rivers in Punjab.

Pakistan alleges that the power projects set up on rivers in J&K “will cut flows on the river, which feeds 80 per cent of its irrigated agriculture”. It has been seeking the intervention of neutral experts and approached an arbitration court as well. India has been maintaining that it abides by the IWT and water usage is carried out as per the treaty signed between India and Pakistan in 1960.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.