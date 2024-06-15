Pakistan delegates, World Bank experts to arrive in J&K for meetings on power projects

A five-member delegation from Pakistan, along with neutral delegates of the World Bank, is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir from June 17 to 28, in the wake of Pakistan’s objection under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) of 1960 to at least 10 hydroelectric power projects underway in the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

A government official on Saturday appointed 25 liaison officers for the visit by neutral experts, along with “delegations from India and Pakistan”. The officers were directed to report to the office of the Managing Director, Jammu & Kashmir Power Development Corporation, Jammu and Srinagar, respectively, “for briefing about the duties and responsibilities during the visit”.

Sources said a joint inspection of several power projects by the delegates is likely during the tour. This is the first time since the Centre ended J&K’s special status in 2019, the Union government is facilitating the visit of a Pakistani delegation to J&K to “work towards resolving outstanding issues through coordination and dialogue”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read:What is the Indus Waters Treaty and why is India seeking its modification?

The Pakistani delegation’s visit to J&K is also a departure from the previous stand, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted at revoking the IWT on several occasions.

The scheduled visit comes in the backdrop of objections raised by Pakistan, including over the major 1,000MW Pakal Dul (1,000MW) and Lower Kalnai (48MW) hydropower projects. Pakistan has also flagged its objections to other projects in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, including the 10 hydroelectric power projects of Durbuk Shyok, Nimu Chilling, Kiru, Tamasha, Kalaroos-II, Baltikulan Small, Kargil Hunderman, Phagla, Kulan Ramwari, and Mandi.

In March 2022, Pakistan formally raised objections at the annual meeting of the Permanent Commission on Indus Waters, which was also attended by a 10-member delegation from India.

Under the IWT, India was given full rights over the three eastern rivers of Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej, while Pakistan was granted rights over the three western rivers of Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab. However, India is allowed limited use of the western rivers for domestic, non-consumptive, and agricultural purposes.

The World Bank usually appoints the neutral experts, and finalises the name of the Chairperson of the Court of Arbitration between India and Pakistan. The neutral experts are mandated with inspecting water projects, infrastructure, and usage patterns, and submitting a compliance report on the IWT.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.