Pakistan defers decision to import sugar, cotton from India

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister says normalisation of ties is impossible until India is ready to reconsider the abrogation of Article 370.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that the decision to import cotton and sugar from India has been deferred citing the abrogation of Article 370. He said that the normalisation of ties is impossible until the decisions taken on August 5, 2019 are reconsidered by India.

In a video released earlier today, the Minister said the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) decision was deferred following a debate in in the Cabinet. “An impression was emerging that ties with India are moving towards normalisation and trade has been opened.” He said it was impossible to normalise relations until the unilateral decisions taken by India on August 5, 2019 are not reconsidered.

On August 5, 2019, India had revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

PTI adds:

Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said in a tweet soon after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday that it had turned down the proposal.

"PM made clear there can be no normalisation of relations with India until they reverse" their actions viz Kashmir of August 5 2019, tweeted Ms. Mazari, who is known for her hawkish stand on Kashmir.

The Cabinet decision comes a day after Pakistan's new Finance Minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday announced that the country will lift a nearly-two year long ban on the import of cotton and sugar from India after a meeting of the ECC chaired by him.

Mr. Azhar’s announcement on Wednesday to import cotton and sugar from India had raised hopes of a partial revival of bilateral trade relations.