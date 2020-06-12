National

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in J&K’s Baramulla district

Pakistani troops on Friday shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

“On June 12, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector of district Baramulla by firing mortars and other weapons,” the defence spokesperson said.

There was no report of casualty till last reports came in, a police official said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 5:07:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pakistan-army-violates-ceasefire-in-jks-baramulla-district/article31813503.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY