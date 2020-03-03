National

Pakistan Army shells areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, and the firing and shelling have stopped around 5 a.m., a defence spokesperson said

The Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district in the early hours of March 3, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, an official said.

“At about 0330 hours today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankot and Mendhar sectors,” a defence spokesperson said.

The Army retaliated befittingly, and the firing and shelling have stopped around 5 a.m., the spokesperson added.

