Pakistan army shells 2 sectors along LoC in Poonch

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district. File photo

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, a defence spokesperson said

The Pakistan army resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, prompting Indian troops to retaliate effectively, officials said on Tuesday.

The ceasefire was violated by Pakistan for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday, officials said, adding that there have been more than 20 incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops in the last more than a week.

“At about 1000 (10 a.m.) hours today (Tuesday), Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Degwar and Qasba sectors of district Poonch,” a defence spokesperson said.

There have been 14 civilian deaths along the LoC this year.

Over 2,500 ceasefire violations on LoC this year: Army

 

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he added.

Pakistan troops had shelled forward areas of Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district and resorted to firing along the International Border (IB) in Hirangar sector of Kathua district on Monday resulting in injuries to an animal and damage to a house, they said.

