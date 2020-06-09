NationalJammu 09 June 2020 18:02 IST
Pakistan Army resorts to shelling along LoC in J&K’s Poonch district
Updated: 09 June 2020 18:04 IST
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, says defence spokesman
The Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on June 9, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army, an official said.
“At about 6.30 a.m. today, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch district,” a defence spokesman said.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.
Till last reports came in, shelling exchanges were still going on in the area.
