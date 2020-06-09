National

Pakistan Army resorts to shelling along LoC in J&K’s Poonch district

A border post along the Line of Control near Poonch. File photo | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan
PTI Jammu 09 June 2020 18:02 IST
Updated: 09 June 2020 18:04 IST

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, says defence spokesman

The Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on June 9, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army, an official said.

“At about 6.30 a.m. today, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch district,” a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

Till last reports came in, shelling exchanges were still going on in the area.

