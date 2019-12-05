National

Pakistan apprehends 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast

This is the first incident of apprehension by the Pakistani authorities after the new fishing season started on August 15./ File photo

This is the first incident of apprehension by the Pakistani authorities after the new fishing season started on August 15./ File photo   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Wednesday apprehended 18 Indian fishermen and seized three fishing boats off the Gujarat coast, a fishermen’s association said on Thursday.

The PMSA apprehended the fishermen near the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) in the Arabian sea off Jakhau coast of Kutch district, said Porbandar Fishermen Boat Association president Jivan Jungi.

“We have learned that all 18 fishermen and their three boats were taken to Karachi port today. This is the first incident of apprehension by the Pakistani authorities after the new fishing season started on August 15,” he said.

Two fishing boats, carrying six and seven fishermen respectively, had set sail from Okha port in the last week of November, while a Jakhau-registered boat, carrying five fishermen, had started out on December 1, said Mr. Jungi.

The PMSA often captures Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast, accusing them of having entered into the Pakistani waters.

