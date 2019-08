Pakistan on Monday said Indian troops fired across the Line of Control in Kashmir, killing two civilians and wounding another.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that civilian casualties occurred on Sunday because of “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by India in the border villages of Hot Spring and Chirikot.

The military said two men aged 75 and 61 were killed.

It said two Indian troops were killed, but there was no immediate comment from New Delhi.