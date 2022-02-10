Pakistan agency apprehends Gujarat fishermen

AHMEDABAD:

As many as 10 boats with 60 fishermen from Gujarat’s Okha and Porbandar were apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) early on Wednesday.

In last 12 days, the coast guard branch of the neighbouring country has caught as many as 90 fishermen with 15 fishing boats along the IMBL when they were on a fishing expedition in deep sea.

“Pakistan agency has become very aggressive in last few days. They are chasing and pushing our boats and apprehending our fishermen,” said Jivan Jungi, a Porbandar-based activist working for the fishermen community in Saurashtra region.

“Pakistan agency boat even entered in our waters and pushed our fishermen,” claimed another activist Manish Lodhari.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) held a meeting with fishermen from Porbandar, Okha and Mangrol to create awareness about deep sea fishing and how to remain cautious during the multiple day fishing expedition.

“On 08 February 22, during patrolling in PAK EEZ PMSA ship apprehended 06 x Indian fishing boats along with 36 x crew, which were engaged in poaching inside Pakistani EEZ. The boats are being towed to Karachi for further legal proceedings as per Pakistani Law and UN Convention on Law of the Sea,” the PMSA posted on its Twitter handle along with the pictures of the boats being towed by its ship.