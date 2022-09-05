Pakistan accepts body of terrorist who tried to attack an Army frontier post: Officials

Photo used for representation purpose only.

The body of a Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) infiltrator, who was captured alive on August 21 near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, was handed over to Pakistani officials on Monday.

An official said the body of Tabarak Hussain, who was injured when he was part of a group to launch a ‘fidayeen’ or suicide attack on an Army’s frontier post in Rajouri, was handed over to Pakistan at the Chakkan-Da-Bagh crossing-point in the Poonch area of the Pir Panjal valley.

“We handed over the body to them [Pakistani officials] around 11.06 am,” Dr. Manmeet Kaur, a doctor in Poonch, said.

Hussain was injured in Army firing while he was infiltrating into the Indian territory from Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district on August 21. Officials said Hussain, who was being treated at the Military Hospital in Rajouri, died on September 3 “due to a heart attack”.

It is a rare instance that Pakistan accepted the body of a Pakistani terrorist, officials said. Since the Kargil war in 1999, Pakistan has refused to accept bodies of slain militants who hailed from the other side of the border.

Hussain is a resident of Sabzkot village, Kotli, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). The terrorist, according to the Army, had confessed about the plan to attack the Indian Army post. “Hussain was sent by a Colonel of the Pakistan Intelligence Agency named Colonel Yunus Chaudhry who had paid him 30,000 Pakistani Rupees.,” the Army said.

Husain was earlier captured by the Indian Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali, and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017, according to the Army.

Body of Jaish commander’s brother found

Meanwhile, a bullet-ridden body of the brother of a Jaish-e-Muhammad ‘commander’ was recovered in Shopian of south Kashmir, the J&K police said.

The police identified the victim as Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, 30, from Pulwama’s Hanjan, Rajpura. “The body was found in an orchard in Shopian in suspicious condition with bullet injury. An investigation has been initiated,” the police said.

The police sources said Nangroo is the brother of Ashiq Nangroo, a JeM ‘commander’ operating from Pakistan. A police spokesperson said the preliminary investigation revealed that Nangroo, who was a cook by profession, along with two more associates, was returning from their on Sunday evening.

"Terrorists waiting in a Tata Mobile at Aglar intercepted them and forcibly abducted four persons. Nangroo was taken along by the abductors. Preliminary investigation reveled that the killing is the work of terrorists due to rivalry between them," the police said.

The police said the victim's second brother, Abbas Nangroo was an active terrorist who was killed in an encounter in 2014 in Pulwama, and his third brother, Reyaz Negroo, is lodged in prison for his role in the Jammu terror attack case.