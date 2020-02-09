Pak summons Indian envoy over killing of civilian in ceasefire violation

Pakistan on February 8 summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register a strong protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control, resulting in the killing of a civilian man.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that the violation of the ceasefire was committed in Chirikot sector on February 8.

Mr. Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri to register the protest, the FO said.